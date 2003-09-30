The O.C. Moves to Wednesday

The O.C.'s early success has convinced Fox to move it to a time slot where

it can keep getting ratings, so the network has reassigned the show to

Wednesdays at 9 p.m. starting Oct. 29.

It had been scheduled for Thursdays at 9 p.m., following Tru Calling

and in the tough position of competing against NBC’s Will & Grace and CBS’ CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

To make room for The O.C., Fox is moving Bernie Mac to Sundays

at 8:30 p.m. starting Nov. 9, which bumps critically panned The Ortegas

to midseason.

Sitting smack in the middle of Fox’s high-rated Sunday-night comedy lineup

should do Bernie Mac no damage, although the show did benefit from its

American Idol: Search for a Superstar lead-in last winter and spring.

Fox had also planned to burn off some remaining episodes of Cedric the

Entertainer on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. But now, that show has also been moved to

midseason to make room for The O.C.

Repurposed episodes of Skin, premiering on Fox Monday, Oct. 20 at 9

p.m., will air in The O.C.’s Thursday slot starting Thursday, Oct. 30,

after baseball.