O.C. does OK second time around

The second episode of Fox’s new drama, The O.C., significantly

improved its performance, with ratings jumping 21% in adults 18-49, 40% in

adults 18-34 and 7% in viewers.

The O.C. also won the Tuesday 9 p.m.-10 p.m. hour in the key demos,

beating CBS’ Cupid, NBC’s Miss Teen USA and a repeat of ABC’s

According to Jim.

Fox has been reairing The O.C.’s premiere episode over the past week

in an attempt to gather viewers, and the improved ratings indicated that the

strategy is working.

The O.C. gave Fox a close second in adults 18-49 Tuesday night, with CBS’

Big Brother winning the evening with a 4 rating/14 share and CBS winning

the evening with a 3.0/9 versus Fox’s 2.9/9.