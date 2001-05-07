O'Brien named CIC exec director

Peggy O'Brien has been named executive director of Cable in the Classroom (CIC), said CIC Chairman and Discovery Communications President Judith McHale on Monday. O'Brien, a Ph.D., comes from kiko.com (which stands for knowledge in knowledge out), where she was chief learning and chief operating officer. Prior to that, O'Brien was vice president for education at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and head of education at the Folger Shakespeare Library. O'Brien replaces Megan Hookey, who left the organization at the end of the last year.

- Paige Albiniak