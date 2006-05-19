O'Brien To Host Emmys

Conan O’Brien, host of NBC’s Late Night With Conan O’Brien, has been named host of the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air on NBC Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Ken Ehrlich and Jeff Ross will executive-produce the telecast.

Kevin Reilly, NBC entertainment president, said in a statement, "Conan was a natural choice. His comedic talent and hosting expertise coupled with his charm and spontaneity will make for a great show."

This gig isn’t a new one for O’Brien, who hosted the 54th Primetime Emmys show.

Erlich, who has executive produced a range of awards shows including The 48th Annual Grammy Awards and the VH1 honors, is also an Emmy veteran, having produced last year’s show and the 32nd annual awards in 1980.

Ross, currently executive producer on Late Night, is the Emmy newbie of the three.