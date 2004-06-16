O'Brien Exits Access

Access Hollywood's Billy Bush is taking over Pat O'Brien's anchor chair. O'Brien, who leaves the show after seven years, is in final negotiations to become the single anchor of Paramount's new entertainment magazine, The Insider, sources said.

Bush, who will relocate to Los Angeles, joins Nancy O'Dell, who has been anchoring the show since January 1999.

"We're lucky that we had two people who could do this: Pat who is fantastic and Billy who is fantastic," says Rob Silverstein, Access Hollywood's executive producer. "We're set.

O'Dell also has reupped with the show for several more years, Silverstein said.

O'Brien is returning to Paramount, having served as Entertainment Tonight's weekend anchor years ago before becoming a correspondent with CBS Sports and then moving to Access Hollywood.



Bush has been Access Hollywood's New York correspondent for the past two and a half years, starting at the show in December 2001 after spending his career as a drive-time radio deejay. Bush also is a cousin of President George W. Bush.