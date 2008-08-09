SKIP CARAY, 68, longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster, died in his sleep Aug. 3. Caray was the son of legendary Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray, and father of Chip Caray, an announcer for the Braves and TBS.

Skip Caray was a contributor to Turner's NFL and NBA coverage, as well as its Braves coverage, which left TBS this season for PeachTree TV.

Turner Sports honored Caray during its PGA golf tournament coverage and will air a tribute on Peachtree TV Aug. 12, which would have been his 69th birthday.

RAGAN HENRY, 74, a pioneering African-American entrepreneur, station owner and lawyer died July 26 after a long illness.

Henry was a Harvard-educated lawyer who became a radio and TV station owner, civic leader and mentor to other media executives.

The Broadcasters Foundation of America, which helps broadcasters in need, is creating a fund to honor Henry, who was a foundation director.