Edward Hobson, a vice president with technology consulting and systems integration firm National TeleConsultants of Glendale, Calif., died Jan. 28 in Nevada City, Calif. after a battle with cancer. He was 59.

Hobson was a respected technology executive with a long career in the broadcast industry working for various equipment vendors. He was a Past President, Governor, and Fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and a member of the International Broadcasting Conference (IBC) board of directors. He had also worked for Grass Valley and Sony Electronics and co-founded Omneon Video Networks.

An East Coast memorial service will be held Feb. 16 in Mercerville, N.J.

Longtime television journalist Mark Schwed passed away Jan. 31 at his home in Florida at age 52. The cause of his death was not reported. Schwed, a feature writer for The Palm Beach Post, had previously worked at TV Guide for 11 years and, prior to that, was a TV critic for the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner.

A New York native, the newspaper said Schwed is survived by his mother, Joan Schwed; sisters Paula and Laura; and brothers Craig, Stephen and Lloyd.