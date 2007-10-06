Ray Timothy, veteran NBC executive, died Sept. 27 in Seattle. He was 75.

Timothy held 30 different jobs and titles at the company over a 34-year career that concluded with his retirement in 1988. He began as a tour guide and worked his way up the ranks.

He received his big break in 1964 when he was hired by the spot sales division to sell time to the network's five owned-and-operated stations. Timothy then became general manager of KNBC-TV Los Angeles, and later VP and general manager of WNBC-TV New York. He asked to move over to the affiliate relations department and became its executive VP in the late 1970s.

In 1982, Timothy was given added responsibility as president of NBC's entertainment division and the television network. He was promoted to group executive VP of NBC in 1986, and retired two years later in that role.

Timothy is survived by his wife, Kathy; his sons, Matt, Patrick and Luke; two daughters-in-law; and four grandchildren.