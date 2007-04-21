Kitty Carlisle Hart, an actress/singer who became a household name as a regular panelist on '50s TV game shows What's My Line? and To Tell the Truth, died April 17 in her Manhattan home. She was 96.

In a career that careered across decades and from state to screen, Hart, born Catherine Conn, never stopped entertaining; last fall, her stage show toured across the country.

The widow of legendary playwright/director Moss Hart, she was a consummate supporter of the arts and was named a "living landmark" by the New York Landmarks Conservancy in 1998. She served as a member and then chairman of the New York Council on the Arts for two decades.

She is survived by her two children and three grandchildren.