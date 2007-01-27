TV vet Robert (Bob) J. Doty Sr. died Jan. 21 of heart failure at the age of 73.

He was founded of Television Productions International Inc. and later operations manager of WTBS Atlanta, where he established the initial Braves television network. He also founded satellite facility UpSouth Corp. He retired in 1994.

Doty also had worked at the Greenville (Tenn.) Sun newspaper, WJHL Johnson City, Tenn., and WAGA Atlanta.

He is survived by his wife, Betsy, two sons and five grandchildren.