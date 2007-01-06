Noreen Welle, 57, VP, communications and marketing, for the Radio-Television News Directors Association (RTNDA), died Dec. 29 at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore. She had been battling multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Welle joined RTNDA in 1997 as director of communications; she redesigned the association’s monthly magazine, The Communicator, which went on to win national and regional awards. In 2003, she took over membership and marketing. She was named VP in 2005.

She edited Power Producer, RTNDA’s handbook for producers, and designed the Keeping It Legal guide for newsrooms. She also oversaw the Edward R. Murrow and RTNDA/Unity Awards.

Welle is survived by her husband, Tom, and daughters, Lauren and Kate.