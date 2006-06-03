TV and radio vet Steve Alvis died May 14 while in Florida on vacation. He was 58.

Alvis, who had worked in the NET Television (Nebraska state public-TV) system for 17 years, was most recently station manager of KZUM(FM) Lincoln, Neb.

He had also worked at WPLG(TV) Miami, WJAR(TV) Providence, R.I., WXIA(TV) Atlanta, and WFIE(TV) and WTVW(TV) Evansville, Ind.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy.