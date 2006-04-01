Alvis E. “Buck” Owens died March 25 in Bakersfield, Calif. at the age of 76.

Owens was the co-host of CBS’ popular country-music TV variety/comedy program Hee Haw from 1969 until 1986, when the show was in syndication.

Owens also served as host of Buck Owens’ Ranch from 1966 until 1972. His country hits included “Act Naturally” and “Waitin’ in your Welfare Line.”

As a young man, Owens moved with his family to California’s San Joaquin Valley, and later to a suburb of Tacoma, Wash., where he began his career as in radio as a deejay and ad salesman.

Owens is survived by three sons: Buddy Allen, Michael and John.