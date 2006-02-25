Longtime sportscaster Curt Gowdy, 86, died of leukemia Feb. 21 at his home in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Gowdy broadcast New York Yankees games with Mel Allen before moving to Boston and the Red Sox, where he was a favorite of audiences and players alike.

Gowdy's sportscasting credits include being the radio voice of the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox and doing the TV play-by-play for the AFL, NFL and Major League Baseball. He reported from 13 World Series, 16 baseball All-Star Games, Rose Bowls, Super Bowls, the Olympics, and NCAA Final Four tournaments for broadcast networks. He also hosted ABC's The American Sportsman.

On NBC Sports, Gowdy served as the signature voice for both Major League Baseball and the NFL. NBC Universal Sports and Olympics Chairman Dick Ebersol called Gowdy “one of the greatest sports broadcasters in history.”

George Bodenheimer, president, ESPN Inc. and ABC Sports, described Gowdy as “a pioneer in our business.”