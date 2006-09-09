Animal Planet's crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, 44, died Sept. 4 after being stung by a stingray while diving on Australia's Great Barrier Reef with a camera crew in pre-production for a series centered on his 8-year-old daughter, Bindi. Irwin was swimming over the ray when it stung him in the chest, penetrating his heart.

Irwin's series, The Crocodile Hunter, was one of Animal Planet's earliest shows, and his “extreme naturalist” approach to wildlife education gave the fledgling network wide recognition.

Irwin owned a zoo in Australia and passionately pushed conservation efforts there and around the world. He worked on a number of other projects for Animal Planet and other networks owned by Discovery Networks.

Irwin is survived by his wife, Teri, and their children, Bindi and Bob.