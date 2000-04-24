Edward Gorey, illustrator, died of a heart attack Saturday, April 15, at his home in Cape Cod, Mass. He was 75. Perhaps best known for his illustration of the credits on PBS' Mystery, Gorey was also the author of at least 90 books and illustrator of 60 others. Graduating from Harvard in 1950, Gorey moved to New York, and began work as an illustrator at Doubleday. In 1978, he won a Tony for best costume design for the Broadway production of Dracula.