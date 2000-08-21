J. Roger Wollenberg, a top communications lawyer and former assistant general counsel for litigation at the Federal Communications Commission, died July 24. He was 81. During his career, which spanned more than 50 years, he argued a case that upheld the constitutionality of race-based preferences in the FCC's award of broadcast licenses. He also argued a case between CBS and the Democratic National Committee in 1973 that established that broadcasters are not common carriers that are required to accept ads or programs of others. From 1965 to 1966, he was president of the Federal Communications Bar Association. He is survived by children Christopher, Meredith, Pamela, Peter and Edward, and five grandchildren.