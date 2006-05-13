Television broadcaster Lloyd Bolkcom, 78, died at home May 4.

His career started with the launch of WMIN Minneapolis/St. Paul, and he worked briefly at WCCO Minneapolis. He began with WTCN Minneapolis in 1956 and, for 10 years, directed broadcasts during the early years of the Minnesota Twins as well as numerous high school tournaments.

Bolkcom wrote, produced and directed public-affairs programming, including openings at Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater and the Minneapolis Symphony.

In 1967, Bolkcom joined WQAD Moline, Ill., where he continued to be involved in community-affairs broadcasting. After his retirement, he worked in media relations as a consultant and volunteer.

Bolkcom is survived by four sons, including B&C Group Publisher Chuck Bolkcom; five daughters; and 16 grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for May 20 in Davenport, Iowa. Contributions are encouraged to Heifer Project International, P.O. Box 8058, Little Rock, AR 72203.