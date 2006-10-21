Radio and TV vet Christopher Glenn, 68, died Oct. 17 of liver cancer.

Best-known as the voice of “In the News,” the Emmy Award-winning TV news segment for children in 1970s and ’80s, Glenn retired last February after 35 years with CBS and was to be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in Chicago Nov. 4. He will be honored posthumously. He received the Radio-Television News Directors Association (RTNDA) John F. Hogan Distinguished Service Award in April.

He joined CBS in 1971 as a radio producer for special events. His radio work won him many awards, including the RTNDA 2005 Edward R. Murrow award for Best Newscast.

“In the News,” a 2½-minute feature on a single news topic, was broadcast every-half-hour during Saturday children’s programming on CBS. It debuted in September 1971 and ran for 5,000 episodes over 13 seasons. It won accolades because reporter/narrator Glenn had a particular knack for explaining news stories without “talking down” to children.

Glenn returned to his radio roots in 1984. In 1986, when the space shuttle Challenger exploded in midair, millions listening to CBS Radio heard him describe “a great tragedy here—this flight, which was to have been such a bright chapter in the history of the manned-space-flight program, turning in the flash of an instant into a terrible, terrible tragedy.”

Glenn also served as a radio floor reporter at national political conventions. He served as anchor of The World Tonight, later renamed CBS World News Roundup-Late Edition, and then for CBS World News Roundup.

Prior to joining CBS, Glenn was managing editor of Metromedia News Network, Washington, and a reporter/editor/documentary producer for WNEW Radio New York. He also worked for WICC Radio Bridgeport, Conn., Radio Press International in New York, and Armed Forces Broadcasting in Korea and New York.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne; daughters Rebecca and Lindsey; and a sister, Patricia Rooney.

In lieu of flowers, his wife requests donations be made to Norwalk, Conn., Hospital Intensive Care Unit. A memorial service will be held at a future date.