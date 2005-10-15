Louie Nye, who with Tom Poston and Don Knotts in the mid ’50s was a regular on Steve Allen’s television shows, died Oct. 9 of lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles. The comedian was a master of funny voices, and a staple on game shows later in his career. He is probably best-known in the guise of effete snob “Gordon Hathaway,” who would chime, “Hi Ho, Steverino!” to greet Allen. He had a recurring role on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm from 2000 to 2002.