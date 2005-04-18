Patti Hall, 52, director of communications, Cable Telecommunications Association of Georgia and South Carolina Cable Television Association, died on April 10 at Gwinnett Medical Center after a brief and sudden illness. She had served the cable associations for nearly 27 years.

The New York native and graduate of Binghamton University/State University of New York joined Convention and Show Managment Co., which oversees the two state trade associations, as secretary in 1977. She served as liaison with the exhibitors for trade shows, including The Eastern Show and, in 1986, was named director of communications.

Hall became associate executive director for the Southern Cable Telecommunications Association in 1991 and VP of Convention and Show Management Co. in 1993. She served as show director for The Eastern Show from 1988 until 2001.

Survivors include her husband, Stephen, and two sons.