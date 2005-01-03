David A. Cohn, 82, of Boynton Beach, Fla., died Dec. 16, 2004. Cohn was one of CBS Television’s top engineers and contributed to the development of electronic news gathering.

Cohn joined CBS in 1966 as a project manager and was involved with NFL telecasts, space shots and coverage of political conventions. In 1975, he became director of engineering and operations technology for the CBS Television stations division.

Cohn invented a special signal transmission system and was granted a U.S. patent. He also worked for ABC-TV and Voice of America. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and fought in World War II.

Cohn is survived by his wife, Miriam, two children and four grandchildren.