Broadcast engineer Rob Harrison, 43, died Dec.
4 in Lansing, Mich. Since 1995, he had been VP and director of engineering for
Young Broadcasting.
He joined Young Broadcasting in 1984 when it purchased WLNS Lansing,
where he was chief engineer.
He served on the engineering committee of the Association for Maximum
Service Television and was a member of the National Society of Engineers.
Harrison is survived by his wife, Theresa, and son, Sean.
