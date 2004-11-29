Veteran local broadcaster and co-founder of Young Broadcasting Corp. Adam Young died Nov. 15 of a stroke in Palm Beach, Fla. He was 91.

Young, with his son Vincent, founded his namesake company in 1986 with two stations. The operation is now a top-25 station group with 10 stations, including ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates and independent KRON San Francisco. Vincent Young serves as its chairman.

Adam Young started his media career at the age of 17, as a page for NBC Radio, where he worked the opening of Radio City Music Hall and NBC's move to its current Rockefeller Center headquarters. He eventually became NBC's top page.

After a subsquent stint in NBC's programming unit, he joined the research and promotions group and managed the New Amsterdam Theater at night for NBC.

Young went on to start rep firm Adam Young Inc. He was a founder of the Station Representative Association and served as its president from 1955 to 1957.

He also served on the board of the Television Bureau of Advertising from 1977 to 1980 and of the Radio Advertising Bureau.

Young is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Kelly Young, two sons and a daughter.