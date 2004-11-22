Broadcast consultant Eugene W. Wilkin died Nov. 5 in Tacoma, Wash.

The native of North Attleboro, Mass., began his career in broadcasting with Capital Cities Communications in sales at WPRO (AM/FM) (now WPRI) Providence, R.I., and eventually became general sales manager. He later served as general manager at WGAN (AM/FM) Portland, Maine, and at WHYN (AM/FM) Springfield, Mass.

In 1968, Wilkin joined King Broadcasting as general manager of KREM (AM/FM) Spokane, Wash. After six years, he founded Wilkin Consulting, working with broadcasters as a production and programming consultant. He retired in 1989.

He is survived by his wife, Anita, three children and two grandchildren.