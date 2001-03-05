Obituaries

Gilbert W. Miller, Katz Radio veteran, died Feb.15 in his Massapequa Park, N.Y., home. He was 74.

Miller joined Katz in 1966. He founded the company's non-wired radio network in the early 1970s and, later, its sports division. After leaving Katz in 1978, Miller ran his own consulting and sales representation business. He had a long-standing affiliation with Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp. that was still operative at the time of his death. - P. Llanor Alleyne

Robert Weiskopf, Emmy- and Peabody-Award-winning TV writer, whose credits include I Love Lucy, Maude

and All in the Family, died in Los Angeles at 86.

He started in radio, doing scripts for Eddie Cantor, Rudy Vallee, Bob Hope and Fred Allen. He teamed up with Robert A. Schiller and moved into TV. Among their credits: Make Room for Daddy, Our Miss Brooks

and skits for Red Skelton, Carol Burnett and Phyllis Diller.

Eileen, Weiskopf's wife, survives him, as do two sons, Kim and Walt, and two grandchildren.- Beatrice Williams-Rude

Rosemary DeCamp, actress, died in Torrance, Calif., on Feb. 20, at 90.

Although she started as an ingenue, she quickly made her mark as a character actress, frequently having to use old-age makeup. Before appearing in movies, she was on radio, playing Nurse Judy on Dr. Christian

for 17 years. On TV, she played the wife of Riley on The Life of Riley, first opposite William Bendix, then with Jackie Gleason. She was a regular on the CBS sitcom The Bob Cummings Show

and played Marlo Thomas' mother on That Girl.

Her four daughters survive her.-Beatrice Williams-Rude