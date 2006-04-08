OBITUARIES

Veteran broadcaster Bruce McGorrill, former CEO of the Maine Broadcasting System, died March 28 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was 74.

McGorrill began his broadcast career at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, as a fill-in radio announcer and in 1954 joined WCSH(TV) Portland in advertising sales. He became a member of the NBC affiliate board and NAB TV Board, and in 1993, he was under consideration to become an FCC commissioner.

McGorrill worked his way up to CEO of Maine Broadcasting Systems, which oversaw WCSH Portland; WLBZ Bangor, Maine; and KMEG Sioux City, Iowa.

He was known for scrutinizing the broadcast schedule as station manager. In 1978, his refusal to air a controversial episode of a show resulted in widespread public debate. He defended his decision in a column that appeared in the Portland Press Herald.

He stepped down as CEO in 1994. After retiring from the company in 1996, he traveled to newly democratic Eastern European countries as a broadcast consultant to the U.S. State Department.

McGorrill was deeply committed to accuracy in television news, insisting that his staff investigate stories thoroughly. He believed the television was a guest in viewers' homes and had a role as a public servant. He is survived by his wife, Donna; four children; and six grandchildren.

General Hospital executive producer Gloria Monty died of cancer March 30 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Monty directed The First Hundred Years and The Secret Storm, then in 1978 took over the General Hospital reins at a time when network executives challenged her to help turn the struggling show around.

She changed the face of daytime with adventurous storylines about younger characters, which attracted younger viewers, and with the creation of internationally recognized supercouples Luke & Laura, Frisco & Felicia, and Robert & Holly. In addition, she gave the sets a more contemporary look and feel and gave the daytime drama the production values of a network prime time series.

Monty's vision helped make General Hospital an international sensation and the top-rated daytime drama for nearly a decade, garnering five nominations for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series and winning twice, in 1980-81 and 1983-84.

Monty is survived by her sister, Norma.