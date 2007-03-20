Obesity Task Force To Hold First Meeting

The Joint Task Force on Media and Childhood Obesity has set the guest list for its rescheduled meeting March 21 on Capitol Hill.



The task force, which was formed by Sen, Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) with an assist from FCC Chairman Kevin Martin, had to reschedule its first meeting from Feb. 14 due to a big winter storm that hit the East Coast.



Washington types on hand for the March 21 meeting will include Brownback, Martin and Commissioners Michael Copps and Deborah Taylor Tate.



Scheduled to provide an overview of the relevant issues are Gary Knell of Sesame Workshop, Patty Miller from Children Now, Susan Fox of Disney, Dan Jaffe of the Association of National Advertisers, and Mary Sophos of the Grocery Manufacturers Association.



Brownback has said the goal of the task force is to get government and industry to work together on ways to more responsibly market food to children, given the growing problem of childhood obesity.