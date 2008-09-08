Obama’s Next Campaign Stop: Letterman’s Couch

Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) will return to The Late Show with David Letterman Wednesday, CBS said.

The visit will be his first since accepting the Democratic nomination for president and his fifth overall. He previously appeared as a guest in November 2004 and April 2007 and presented the “Top 10” list Jan. 24 and May 1 of this year.

Joining Obama on The Late Show will be Cleveland Cavaliers National Basketball Association star and Olympic gold medalist LeBron James.