Obama's Media Blitz

Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama is planning a slate of interviews this week, making what his campaign is calling its “closing argument.”

The media blitz comes in advance of next Tuesday’s election, with the campaign already having purchased a half hour in primetime for three of the big four networks Wednesday evening. The only network not showing the Obama campaign program will be ABC, with the campaign passing on running the ad there.

Obama will appear on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Wednesday. The appearance will be his fourth on the show. He last appeared on The Daily Show April 21, the eve of the Pennsylvania primary.

Obama will appear on the Comedy Central program via satellite from Florida, where he is campaigning.

Also on Wednesday, Obama will sit down with ABC’s Charles Gibson in Raleigh, North Carolina. Portions of that interview will appear on ABC World News With Charles Gibson and on other ABC News programs and platforms.

On Thursday October 30 Obama will be speaking with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on her eponymous primetime show.