Obama Wants Verveer As Top International Communications Advisor

Philip Verveer is the latest name familiar in communications circles to get an "intention to nominate" from the president.

Verveer, of counsel at Jenner & Block, has been tapped to take the top international telecommunications advisory position in the Obama administration. The post under Geroge W. Bush was held by David Gross, who joined Wiley Rein in February as a partner in its communications practice.

On Tuesday, the president announced his intention to nominate Verveer to what is probably the longest title of any nomination yet announced. Verveer is "nominee for the rank of Ambassador during his tenure of service as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Communications and Information Policy in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs and U.S. Coordinator for International Communications and Information Policy, Department of State."

Verveer is a long-time communications attorney who spent years at the FCC, including as chief of the FCC bureau trifecta: the Cable Television Bureau, the Broadcast Bureau and the Common Carrier Bureau. He was also the lead Justice Department attorney in the case that broke up AT&T.

He just became of counsel to Jenner & Block in February. He had been with Wilkie Farr & Gallagher for a quarter century and had launched its communications practice.