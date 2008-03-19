Obama to Visit The View

Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) will call on the ladies of ABC's The View March 28.

It will be his second appearance on the show and his first since he became a Democratic contender for president. Obama was on the show in 2004 to promote his first book, Dreams of My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance.

Michelle Obama was scheduled to appear on the show last December but canceled due to Writers Guild of America picket lines.