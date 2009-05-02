Obama Taps Clyburn for FCC

The Obama administration last week made its second pick for the FCC, tapping South Carolina Public Service Commissioner Mignon Clyburn for the Democratic seat being vacated by Jonathan Adelstein.

Clyburn is the daughter of House Majority Whip James Clyburn.

But there has still been no nomination hearing for its first pick, Julius Genachowski, and there likely won't be one until two key Republican senators, ranking Communications Subcommittee member Kay Bailey Hutchison of Texas and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, can agree on a candidate for the open Republican seat.

The Republican nominee is also the president's pick, but he usually goes along with the top Republicans' selection.

David Honig of the Minority & Media Telecommunications Council says Clyburn is a “terrific choice.” Honig represents most of the major civil rights groups before the commission. Clyburn is also a member of the Association of South Carolina Black Journalists, having once been publisher, general manager and editor of The Coastal Times in Charleston.