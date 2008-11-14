Obama Taking Weekly Radio Address to The Web
Barack Obama, who made effective use of the Internet in his campaign via videos and e-mail updates and political social networking, is taking the Democrats traditional weekly radio address to the Web.
The President-elect will record the address Friday on video as well as audio and post it on www.change.gov beginning Saturday.
According to the transition team, that will become the norm for the Democratic address when he is in the White House as well.
"This is just one of many ways that President-elect Obama will communicate directly with the American people and make the White House and the political process more transparent," said his transition team Friday in a statement announcing the move.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.