Obama Speech Costs Networks
The primetime slot requested by President Obama for a news conference
marking his 100th day in office Wednesday cost the broadcast networks
millions of dollars in lost ads.
According to the latest ad pricing data
from Nielsen, the Wednesday slot between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. generates
some $21.5 million for the big four.
Click here to read the full story.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.