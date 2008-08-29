Obama Speech Boosts PBS Coverage

PBS saved the best for last, grabbing its best ratings of the Democratic convention for Barack Obama's acceptance speech Thursday night.

PBS, the only broadcast network to give the convention three hours of prime time per night, averaged a 2.2 overnight Nielsen household rating for its coverage Thursday, up 18% from the 2.2 rating average for Wednesday's coverage and its highest rated night of the convention.

PBS averaged a 2.2 rating over all four days of coverage, down from the 2.7 rating average for its coverage of the Democratic convention four years ago. But that 2.2 average is a 75%-plus boost over its prime time average.