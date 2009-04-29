Obama Speaks In Support Of Hate Crimes Legislation

The president late Tuesday issued a statement in support of hate crimes legislation expected to be considered by the House this week.



"I urge members on both sides of the aisle to act on this important civil rights issue by passing this legislation to protect all of our citizens from violent acts of intolerance," he said, "legislation that will enhance civil rights protections, while also protecting our freedom of speech and association. I also urge the Senate to work with my Administration to finalize this bill and to take swift action."



Some religious broadcasters are concerned that the bill could put some preaching from the broadcast pulpit, like that against homosexuality, at risk. In a February interview with B&C, National Religious Broadcasters President Frank Wright explained it this way. "When our members preach and teach from the bible, they teach it as they find it. They don't edit it to inject something that is not there.... But it in the political world in which we live, any comments against the homosexual lifestyle have been successfully characterized by much of the media as being hateful, and hate-inspired, and it is not."