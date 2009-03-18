Obama Schedules Second Primetime News Conference

President Barack Obama has scheduled a second primetime news conference scheduled for March 24 at 8 p.m.

CBS says it is covering the conference, with Katie Couric anchoring from New York.



It will be an Obama-hefty couple of days for the network, since it has scheduled a wide-ranging interview with the president on 60 Minutes Sunday, March 22.

Fox also will carry the one-hour press conference live in all time zones and bump its Tuesday two-hour American Idol performance show to Wednesday, March 25 from 8:00-10:00 p.m. The results show that would have aired on Wednesday will move to Thursday, March 26 from 8:00-9:00 p.m. Following the live press conference Tuesday, Fox will air a repeat of House from 9-10 p.m.

“ABC News will take the POTUS presser on Tuesday,” an ABC News spokesman said Wednesday. “Charles Gibson will anchor from Houston where he is reporting on the economy of that region.”

MSNBC is going to carry the conference as well.