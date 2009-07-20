Obama Presser Delays CNN’s 'Black In America 2' Premiere

While the broadcast networks are still deciding how to handle President Obama’s primetime press conference Wednesday, one of the major cable news players is shifting its schedule to make room.



CNN was scheduled to premiere part one of Black In America 2 at 8 p.m. Wednesday, but with the news conference a must-carry in the cable news world, the network is pushing the premiere back to 9 p.m., according to a CNN spokesperson.



The current Wednesday evening lineup will feature a Black In America 2 countdown live from Times Square from 7-8 p.m. leading into the Presidential news conference at 8. Black In America 2’s first episode, dubbed “Tomorrow’s Leaders,” will premiere after the news conference at 9 p.m.



The press conference could end up working in CNN’s favor. Events such as presidential news conferences are often a major ratings draw to the cable news networks, so having one as a lead-in to a major network special will likely only help boost its viewership.