Obama Owns Wednesday Night

An appearance by Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama on Oct. 29's edition of The Daily Show With Jon Stewart delivered the highest rating in the program's history, according to Comedy Central, with more than 3.6 million viewers. The previous record of 2.9 million viewers was set Oct. 8 when Michelle Obama was the guest. Earlier in the evening, his 8 p.m. ET infomercial attracted 33.55 million viewers to seven broadcast and cable networks, better than the network shows it displaced.