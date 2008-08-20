Obama, McCain Docs Deliver for Fox News

Documentaries on presidential candidates Sens. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and John McCain (R-Ariz.) became the highest-rated docs this year on Fox News Channel.

The specials, hosted by Bill Hemmer, and Eric Shawn, respectively, ran from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Character & Conduct: Barack Obama, which aired Monday at 8 p.m., drew 2,343,000 total viewers, and 493,000 in the 25-54 demo the news networks target.

It was, for at least one day, the highest-rated doc on the network for the year, before being topped the next night by Character & Conduct: John McCain, which drew 2,608,000 total viewers and 569,000 in the demo.