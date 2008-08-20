Obama, McCain Docs Deliver for Fox News
By Alex Weprin
Documentaries on presidential candidates Sens. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and John McCain (R-Ariz.) became the highest-rated docs this year on Fox News Channel.
The specials, hosted by Bill Hemmer, and Eric Shawn, respectively, ran from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Character & Conduct: Barack Obama, which aired Monday at 8 p.m., drew 2,343,000 total viewers, and 493,000 in the 25-54 demo the news networks target.
It was, for at least one day, the highest-rated doc on the network for the year, before being topped the next night by Character & Conduct: John McCain, which drew 2,608,000 total viewers and 569,000 in the demo.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.