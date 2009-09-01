Obama, Clinton To Speak at Cronkite Memorial

President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton will be among the speakers at Walter Cronkite's memorial service Sept. 9 at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center.



The program also will include presentations by Cronkite's son Chip Cronkite, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, CBS Corp. President and CEO Leslie Moonves, CBS News and Sports President Sean McManus, Katie Couric, Tom Brokaw, Andy Rooney and Bob Schieffer.



Jimmy Buffett, Mickey Hart, Michael Feinstein, Wynton Marsalis and the United States Marine Band will perform.



Cronkite died on July 17. He was 92.