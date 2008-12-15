Obama, Biden Making Pre-Inauguration Station Stops

TV stations in Philadelphia, Wilmington, and Baltimore will each get a shot at some local coverage of President-elect Barack Obama on the Saturday (Jan. 17) before inauguration day.

Obama and Vice President-Elect Joe Biden will travel by train that Saturday to Washington, making stops along the way for events in those three cities (Biden, who represented Delaware as a Senator, will join in Wilmington).

The Obama transition team announced the stops Monday, calling them cities instrumental to the "promise" of America that the new administration was pledging to renew. "Philadelphia, where that promise was realized; Baltimore, where that promise was defended, then immortalized in our national anthem; and Washington, where Americans of all backgrounds will gather over four days, united in common purpose and resolved to renew that promise once more."