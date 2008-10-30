Obama Appearance Gives 'Daily Show' Highest Rating Ever

An appearance by Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama on last night’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart delivered the highest rating in the program’s history, according to Comedy Central.



Last night’s program crushed the previous record holding night by 22%, more than 600,000 viewers.

Obama’s appearance delivered 3.6 million viewers and a 2.6 household rating for the nightly comedy show.



The previous record of 2.9 million viewers was set Oct. 8 when Michelle Obama was the guest.



The Obama appearance carried over to the 11:30 p.m. slot, with The Colbert Report delivering a show record 2.4 million viewers. Colbert also had his previous record of 2 million viewers (also set Oct. 8) shattered.