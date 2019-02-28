Oath Veteran Kalapesi Joins FreeWheel as COO

FreeWheel said it named Carl Kalapesi as chief operating officer, a new position at the Comcast-owned company.

Kalapesi, previously VP, global strategy and business operations, at Verizon’s Oath unit, will report to FreeWheel GM Dave Clark. He will oversee FreeWheel’s global business operations and look to grow the company’s industry partnerships.

FreeWheel’s continued product innovation and momentum for publishers and marketers is exciting, but it also means we need to invest in leadership that can help us manage our growth,” Clark said. “A strategist at heart, Carl has successfully helped companies across a diverse range of sectors architect and build a foundation and roadmap for sustained, future growth.”

Before Oath, Kalapesi was with Boston Consulting Group and the IAB.