Oakley To Receive Chuck Sherman Award

Thomas Oakley, president and CEO of station group owner Quincy Newspapers, will receive the National Association of Broadcasters' Chuck Sherman Leadership Award.



Quincy operates a dozen TV stations and two radio stations.



The award is for "Lifelong leadership, service and commitment to local television in smaller markets."



NAB President David Rehr called Oakley "a role model for local television operators across America."



The award, which will be given out at the NAB's Small Market meeting in Austin, Tex. on Sept. 27, honors the late Chuck Sherman, former executive VP of TV for NAB and president of the NAB Education Foundation.

