NYTVF Sets Lineup

The New York Television Festival has announced the lineup for its fifth annual confab. The network shows premiering at this year's festival are Fox's Cleveland Show, ABC's Modern Family, Cougar Town and FlashForward and Ion Television's Durham County. In addition, NBC Universal will present the Short Cuts diversity film showcase, and the writers from The Late Show with David Letterman will host a panel discussion on the challenges of putting on a funny show day in and day out.

As has been the case in previous years, there will be themed days throughout the festival including "Industry Day," "Digital Day and "Development Day," with panels and screenings tied to each of the themes.

Industry Day is being co-presented with the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) and will include keynotes from NBC Universal Cable Entertainment and Universal Cable Productions President Bonnie Hammer, William Morris Endeavor head of television Rick Rosen and NATPE President Rick Feldman.

Digital Day will focus on the web. And feature talks from some of the brains behind Ask a Ninja, Wallstrip and LonelyGirl15.

Development Day is designed to help aspiring producers, writers and directors develop their ideas and make contacts.

In addition to the screenings and panels, the NYTVF features an independent pilot competition, where aspiring creatives can submit their projects. Winners receive accolades in a number of categories, with at least one pilot creator snagging a development deal with Fox.

The 2009 NYTVF is being held September 21-26 at the New World Stages and the Times Center in New York City.