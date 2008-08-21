NYTVF Premiering Life on Mars, Fringe, HBO’s Tim

The New York Television Festival announced that ABC’sLife on Mars, Fox’s Fringe, CBS’ Worst Week, The CW/Media Rights Capital’s Easy Money, NBC’s Life and HBO’s The Life and Times of Tim will be making their public debuts during the festival’s annual Premiere Week.

The pilots will be screened throughout the week, followed by discussions with the stars and creators.

The Life on Mars pilot screened at the NYTVF will not be the David E. Kelley-produced Los Angeles production, but rather the recast pilot shot in New York. The screening and discussion will be held Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.

Fringe, the J.J. Abrams-produced science-fiction drama on Fox, will make its NYTVF debut Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

On Sept. 14, the festival will screen CBS’ Worst Week at 4:30 p.m. and The CW/MRC’s Easy Money at 7:30 p.m.

NBC’s Life will be screened Sept. 15 at 8 p.m., while The Life and Times of Tim will be screened Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

“In its third year, Premiere Week has established itself as a valuable way for networks to introduce their new fall shows with the hottest buzz to trendsetting New York audiences,” NYTVF founder Terence Gray said in a statement. “We are thrilled to feature new programs from all of the major broadcast networks and a major premium network at this year’s Premiere Week.”