NYTVF Gets Digital

Following the announcement of its first-ever “Industry Day,” The New York Television Festival announced that this year will also see the inaugural “Digital Day.”

Digital Day, which will be held Sept. 16, will feature panels from a number of digital content creators and entities.

Miles Beckett and Greg Goodfried, founders of EQAL and creators of lonelygirl15, will premiere their new series, which takes place in the lonelygirl universe, The Resistance.

Sony Pictures Television will premiere new digital series Michael Stahl-David: Behind the Star (A Video Biography).

A number of digital executives will speak on panels, including The Independent Film Channel vice president of digital media Craig Parks, Revision3 CEO Jim Louderback, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences New York president Shelly Palmer, ManiaTV CEO Peter Hoskins, Blip.tv cofounder Dina Kaplan and executives from MSN, which is sponsoring the day.

“Digital platforms are providing producers with unique and innovative ways to present their stories, and the festival is proud to be able to recognize the artists who are pioneering these technologies as a new storytelling medium,” NYTVF founder Terence Gray said in a statement.

The New York Television Festival will run Sept. 12-17 at New World Stages in Manhattan.