NYTVF Forms Partnership With Microsoft

The New York Television Festival is partnering with Microsoft's MSN, Zune and Xbox for the fifth annual event, taking place from Sept. 21-26 in New York City. The three sponsors are supporting the NYTVF's independent pilot competition, Digital Day, and awards ceremony.

MSN, sponsoring the event for the fourth time, will support Digital Day, an afternoon of free panels and presentations about Web television and featuring interactive screenings of new programming. Selections featured in the independent pilot competition will be featured on MSN Video.

Zune, a first-time sponsor, will offer official pilot selections from the festival on Zune Marketplace following the event. Artists earning distinctions at the awards ceremony will receive complimentary HD Zunes. Xbox will also feature pilot selections available for download through Xbox Live Marketplace.

"Microsoft and its entertainment platform, Zune, welcome the opportunity to support the New York Television Festival in its mission to define the new boundaries of storytelling on digital platforms," said Jose Pinero, director of marketing communications for the TV, video and music business group at Microsoft. "The NYTVF has shown a commitment to spurring the creation of innovative content, and Zune is proud to recognize and showcase the work of the very best independent television creators for our users."